Daniel Dubois reveals plans to offer David Price British title shot

RINGSIDE

DANIEL DUBOIS is licking his lips at the prospect of getting to grips with big punching David Price.

British champion Dubois (12-0, 11KOs) bids to add the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title to his collection when he faces Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16KOs) at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday September 27, live on BT Sport.

If the Ghanaian is defeated, the fast emerging London star fancies a double title defence before the end of this year against Liverpool’s KO King Price, himself a former British and Commonwealth title holder.

Dubois has no worries about offering Price the chance to regain his old belts, even though 6ft 8in David has knocked out 20 of his 25 victims and carries concussive power.

Price recently hammered Dave Allen, but Dubois insists: “Price is a good fight for me.

“He has been around a while and fought a lot of guys, but It’s a good match-up and I will take on all-comers.

“I will fight whoever is put in front of me. Whoever I have got to face I will and I welcome whoever steps up.”

Dubois showed he is arguably the world’s top heavyweight prospect in July when he defeated Frank Warren stablemate Nathan Gorman to claim the British crown.

He is now ranked number 7 by the WBO and 15 by the IBF and Price is number 9 in the WBA ratings for Andy Ruiz Jr’s titles.

Dubois added: “I have never come across David, but I would share the ring with him, definitely. I’m only 21 years old, but moving fast.”

Beside’s Dubois there will be a world title clash involving WBO flyweight champion Nicola Adams.

The card will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp who makes his second title defence against Dublin’s Declan Geraghty.

Middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann are also in action.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmundson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.