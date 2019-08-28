Anthony Laureano, ‘Popeye the Sailor Man’ to feature on Catskills Clash II

RINGSIDE

Star Boxing is pleased to announce the exciting fight card that includes undefeated, rising New England stars, super lightweight, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (E. Hartford, CT 11-0 4KO’s) and light heavyweight RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (Hartford, CT 12-0 10KO’s), as well as the undercard for “Catskills Clash II” at Resorts World Catskills on September 14.

Anthony Laureano returns to Resorts World Catskills, putting his ABO America’s Super Lightweight belt on the line, in his first title defense against, BRIAN “SWEET” JONES in a scheduled 8-round super lightweight bout. Laureano recently defeated, Dieumerci Nzau, in a thrilling bout on by sixth round TKO to win the ABO title.

Jones is coming off of a massive win, where he knocked out undefeated prospect JULIAN SOSA (then 13-0-1) in Sosa’s hometown of Brooklyn, at the Barclays Center, on the undercard of the Kownacki-Arreola card. Jones (Clarksville, TX 15-10 9KO’s) has experience against some of the top guys in the division including Ivan Redkach, Thomas Dulorme and various undefeated prospects. Fans can expect to be on their feet throughout, as any time Laureano steps into the ring, it is all action.

Rivera, who won the ABO America’s Cruiserweight Title at Resorts World Catskills in June, at Resorts World Catskills, will also be in a tough battle when he takes on ISRAEL “BUMAYE” DUFFUS (Los Angeles, CA 19-5 16KO’s) in an 8-round bout. Duffus, a 6 foot, Panamanian, and current WBC FECARBOX Light Heavyweight champion, Duffus, is 8-1 in his last 9 bouts, most recently losing a tough decision for the NABA Light Heavyweight title.

Both Rivera and Duffus are known for their power, with a combined 84% KO ratio in their combined wins and bombs away are planned for September 14th. The bout will be fought at the catchweight of 180 lbs.

The undercard will feature ABO America’s Welterweight Champion, DENNIS “BILLABONG” OKOTH (Silver Springs, MD, 4-2-1 2KO’s) against BOUBACAR SYLLA (Cincinnati, OH 10-0 7KO’s) as Okoth finds himself in yet another bout against an undefeated, rising prospect. In his previous two bouts, Okoth has found success in dominating fashion, stopping then undefeated Irish star, Dylan “Real Deal” Moran at the Catskills Clash inaugural event.

One month later, Okoth defeated highly touted welterweight prospect Ronnie “Teflon Ron” Austion, at Star Boxing’s “Rockin’ Fights” at The Paramount. Sylla returns for the second time in 2019, after defeating the always tough Marquise Hawthorne, earlier this summer at Turning Stone Resort Casino and is hoping to prevent Okoth from pulling off the ‘Trifecta’. This bout has fight of the night potential written all over it. This will be a scheduled 6 round welterweight bout.

On the undercard local fan favorite BRYANT “HITMAN” COSTELLO (Liberty, NY) is scheduled for a 4-round super welterweight bout against JEFFREY GONZALEZ (Bronx, NY).