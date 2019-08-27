Sean McComb handed Argentinian test for October 11

RINGSIDE

Top-rated super-lightweight prospect Sean McComb will continue his speedy climb up the levels when he takes on Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez in Belfast on October 11.

‘The Public Nuisance’ took his record to 8-0, 4 KOs with a resounding win over Renald Garrido at Féile an Phobail at the start of the month and now moves up in grade once again at Ulster Hall – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

In Argentina’s Rodriguez (23-4, 9 KOs), the home fighter will tackle an established former WBC Latino champion who took McComb’s MTK Global team-mate Mohamed Mimoune to points in pursuit of the IBO world title last year.

McComb said: “I know he’s very tough. He’s never been stopped and he’s a lot more fights than me. He’s got a lot more experience but in terms of talent and work ethic, I believe I tick the boxes.

“I know he’s going to come and he’s going to be game just like Garrido was but I believe he’s more open than Garrido and has slower feet, so I don’t see much of a problem for me.

“At the same time, it’s a good step up for me and it’s another new experience at the right time.

“This is boxing. I aspire to be world champion and that’s the only reason I turned professional. I didn’t do it to say I’m a professional boxer or have it as a hobby. I turned pro to step up these levels so soon.”

Joining McComb vs. Rodriguez on another huge night for Belfast is Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, who faces undefeated European & Commonwealth flyweight king Jay Harris – plus the likes of Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Marco McCullough, Pierce O’Leary and many more.

