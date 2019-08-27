Russian stars return on September 19 card in Grozny

RINGSIDE

An explosive trio of Salita Promotions fighters will be back in action Thursday, September 19, in Grozny, Russia, as Umar Salamov, Aslambek Idigov and Apti Davtaev will all be featured in important fights.

In the night’s main event, Grozny’s own WBO #4-, IBF #6- and WBA #7-rated Salamov (24-1, 18 KOs) will attempt to make the third defense of WBO International Light Heavyweight Championship in a 10-round battle against WBO #5-rated Roamer Alexis Angulo (24-1, 21 KOs) of El Bordo, Colombia.

In the co-main event, Idigov (16-0, 7 KOs), also of Grozny, will look to make the first defense of his WBO European Super Middleweight Championship in a 10-round showdown with Robert Racz (21-1, 19 KOs) of Galanta, Slovenia.

And in a very special 10-round heavyweight attraction, undefeated crusher Apti Davtaev (17-0-1, 16 KOs) of nearby Kurchaloi, Russia, will face Meyerton, Gauteng, South Africa’s Ruann Visser (17-2, 16 KOs) for the WBA and WBC Asia Heavyweight Championships.

Incredibly, the 25-year-old Salamov has already held the WBO Youth, WBO European, IBO World, IBF East/West Europe, WBO International, IBF International, IBF North American

EBP and IBO Youth Light Heavyweight Championships. He was last seen in April of this year in Grozny, defending his WBO International belt by stopping Poland’s Norbert Dabrowski in nine rounds.

“I am really happy to fight at home in Grozny,” said Salamov. “I get stronger fighting in front of my hometown. This is a very important fight against an experienced and brave boxer, but I will be looking for the knockout only. I don’t want there to be any doubts about it and no judges’ decisions. I will defend my title and step even closer to world title fight.”

23-year-old Idigov won the WBO and IBF European Super Middleweight Championships in April by winning a 12-round majority decision over Spain’s Ronny Landaeta. Idigov also won the IBO Youth Super Middleweight Title in December 2016 with a unanimous decision over countryman Igor Selivanov.

“For me it doesn’t matter whether I fight at home or abroad, but it always good to receive support of my people and to make them happy,” said Idigov. “For me to fight a power puncher like Robert Racz, who has more wins than I have is a big challenge, but I will knock him out. And by doing so, I will defend my title and collect another. I need fights against these kinds of opponents, who are hungry and dangerous and come to win.”

30-year-old Davtaev, a 6’ 5” giant with anvil fists, won the vacant World Boxing Council CIS and Slovac Boxing Bureau (CISBB) Heavyweight Championship in 2015 and added the WBA Asia Championship in 2018. In April of this year, he also picked up the WBC Asian Boxing Council Continental Heavyweight title with a fifth-round knockout of Brazil’s Pedro Otas.

“I am always happy to fight, especially in Grozny,” said Davtaev. “It will be one more victory, in my step-by-step goal to become first heavyweight world champion from the Chechen Republic. Of course, I will try to win by knockout. This is a very important fight for me because I’m fighting for two regional titles against an experienced and big guy who is coming to win. That will bring my best out of me.”



“All three of these outstanding fighters have developed into world-rated contenders and are now collecting several regional championships on their way to the world titles,” said Dmitriy Salita. “Umar Salamov is one or two fights away with Aslambek Idigov and Apti Davtaev not far behind. At this stage, every fight is crucial to win impressively as they all close in on their dream fights.”

Umar Salamov and Apti Davtaev are co-promoted by KA Promotions.