Mykquan Williams in school meet-and-greet, backpack giveaway

RINGSIDE

📷Emily Harney

Even dangerous thunderstorms and tornado warnings couldn’t deter fans from attending yesterday’s meet-and-greet and back to school backpack give-way with undefeated super lightweight prospect “Marvelous” Mykquan Williams, presented by DiBella Entertainment and Team Williams, at ROCS Gym in Manchester, Connecticut.

Williams signed autographs, posed for pictures and gave each child (K-12) a free backpack for school.

The 21-year-old Williams (15-0, 7 KOs), who lives in East Hartford (CT), has an inspiring story in which his father was murdered when Mykquan was eight months old, and the family house burned to the ground when he was 10.

“Everything went very well,” a happy Williams said. “All the kids got a backpack and had a good time. My team made it possible for me to do it. Shout out to DiBella Entertainment, Wet Paint and Capital Bail Bonds. I did this event to give back to the community but, more importantly, help parents who may have a little bit of difficulty getting everything their kids need for school.”

Williams is the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) United States super lightweight champion, who is rated No. 5 by the United States Boxing Association (USBA), and No. 12 by the North American Boxing Federation (NABF).

He is promoted by Lou DiBella, managed by Jackie Kallen and trained by Paul Cichon.