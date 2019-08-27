Marco McCullough pitted against Viorel Simion on Oct 11 at Ulster Hall

RINGSIDE

Marco McCullough will take another big step up in his career when he takes on Viorel Simion at the iconic Ulster Hall in Belfast on October 11.

McCullough (22-4, 12 KOs) clashes with Simion (22-3, 9 KOs) for the IBF European super-featherweight title live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank, and also live on iFL TV.

Simion has competed at elite level in his career, having shared the ring with Lee Selby, Scott Quigg and Shakur Stevenson. McCullough returns to Ulster Hall following his impressive knockout win over Declan Geraghty in May, and he’s excited

McCullough said: “What an opponent MTK Global have got for me. Simion is a world class fighter and I’m so excited now that’s it’s finally announced.

“Simion’s only defeats are to world class opponents, and he took both Scott Quigg and Lee Selby the distance. I see this fight to be my toughest so far, but I’m getting to the end of my career and I only want world level opponents.

“Ulster Hall is a great venue. It’s small and compact so there will be a lot of noise. I’m buzzing for the fight. There’s always fireworks in my fights. Simion comes to fight and he’s very tough, so it should make a great fight. Fans should make sure they don’t blink when I fight.”

McCullough vs. Simion is part of a packed night at Ulster Hall, which includes Olympic hero Paddy Barnes, who faces undefeated European & Commonwealth flyweight king Jay Harris, rising star Sean McComb taking on former IBO world title challenger Emiliano Dominguez Rodriguez – plus the likes of Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Pierce O’Leary and many more.

