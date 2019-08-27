Quick David Allen return met with fan concern after David Price stoppage

World Boxing News

David Allen will attempt to put his loss to David Price firmly behind him when the UK heavyweight returns in Newcastle this autumn.

Matchroom made the official announcement at a press conference on Tuesday as Allen bids for another domestic run.

Last time out, Allen was beaten up by a superior Price and worryingly taken to hospital in London.

Still images of Allen receiving oxygen were widely circulated leading to a blanket of concern for the highly likeable fighter.

‘The White Rhino’ was his usual honest self in the aftermath as he admitted his shortcomings.

“I will be okay but the last 12 months or so my health has been deteriorating,” said Allen.

“I’m glad I hung on took the chance and made money. Now (I’m) probably done,” he added.

Upon the confirmation of Allen’s swift comeback, fans were quick to remind Allen of his comments post-fight.

Many are questioning whether the Doncaster man’s talents can match-up to his obvious ambitions.

One comment said: “If he’s fighting someone s***, what’s the point? If he’s fighting someone good, where’s the line after he was badly hurt after the price fight?

“He might have his houses and whatever but that won’t be any good when a nurse has to wipe drool from us chin every two minutes.”

Another stated: “The quest for brain damage continues.” Whilst another added sarcastically, “Don’t let the constant Migraines and Slurred speech hold you back Champ.”

Others asked what Allen had to prove.

One said: “Where’s the duty of care towards this guy? This is shameful.” Before another wanted Allen to reconsider.

“Hopefully after reading all the comments, you will think about it.”







NEWCASTLE

What will be Allen’s 25th career bout in the pro ranks forms part of a huge night in the North East on October 19th.

The 27 year-old takes his place on the undercard of a double-header of British bust-ups.

Robbie Davies Jnr battle Lewis Ritson at 140 pounds, whilst Ted Cheeseman and Scott Fitzgerald trade blows for the Lonsdale Belt at super-welterweight.

More bouts will be confirmed in the coming weeks.