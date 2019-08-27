Daniel Dubois: It’s a shame Lennox Lewis and Anthony Joshua can’t fight

Ringside

📸 Lionel Hahn / Mark Robinson

British heavyweight puncher Daniel Dubois has aired his views on the spat between Lennox Lewis and Anthony Joshua.

Dubois reckons it is a shame that Lewis and Joshua are not able to settle their differences in the ring.

Former undisputed heavyweight king Lewis and ex-world champion Joshua have been sniping at each other across social media since the 2012 Olympic gold medallist was parted from his belts in a sensational fashion by the previously unheralded Andy Ruiz in New York back in June.

Lewis suggested Joshua examining the make-up of his team. Also whether AJ should rematch the Mexican in his home country.

Joshua retorted by calling Lewis a clown. Saying that they are cut from a different cloth.

Dubois, who will bid to win the Commonwealth heavyweight title at the Royal Albert Hall on September 27 when he takes on Ebenezer Tetteh, has had a number of dealings with the 1988 Olympic champion. He acknowledges that it is unusual for a current boxer to engage in a war of words with a former one without the potential of a fight to hype.

“It is a shame they couldn’t have a punch up and settle it,” reasoned Dubois, who will be going for an incredible seventh title in just 13 professional fights against the unbeaten Ghanaian Tetteh. “It is just boxers with opinions. Everyone has got their own opinion and ego.

“Listen, they are big grown men. They can say what they want. I don’t read too much into it. But it is good to go back and forth in boxing because it is an aggravating business. Everyone has got the hump with someone.

“It is just back and forth. I don’t think it is anything serious really.”







LEGEND

What Dubois has no doubts about is Lewis’ place in the pantheon of great heavyweights across the ages. The young Londoner insists he belongs in the top bracket.

“I say he is a top-ten fighter. He has proven that by winning the world lineal title twice. Beating everyone he has faced. So he has avenged his losses. He came back to finish his career on a high, so he is definitely top ten.”

And the top British heavyweight?

“Yeah, you could argue that definitely. He is right up there.”

Beside’s Dubois and a world title clash involving Adams the show will also feature WBO European super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp, middleweight banger Denzel Bentley, heavyweight Jonathan Palata, lightweight Mohammad Bilal Ali and precocious bantamweight talent Dennis McCann.

Exciting prospects Lewis Edmundson, Eithan James and Sam Noakes all make their professional debuts.

Tickets for the September 27 bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.