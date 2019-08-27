Damien Vazquez slams ‘BS Scoring’ for Josue Morales draw

RINGSIDE

Up and coming bantamweight prospect Damien Vazquez couldn’t help but shake his head in disbelief at two of the scorecards issued in his fight against Josue Morales in Edinburgh, Texas.

One judge scored the fight a reasonable 58-56 in Vazquez’s favor but that was overruled by the other two judges who scored the fight a head scratching 57-57. Most observers of the FS2 televised fight felt that Vazquez won at least 4 rounds of the bout.

Morales fights out of Houston, Texas but Vazquez wasn’t worried about fighting him in his home state. Vazquez is willing to fight anyone, anytime and anywhere – as long as the officiating is done without bias.

“I thought I won that fight clearly. I went to his state and out boxed him. I respect the judges but those scores were BS. No way he won more than two rounds. I am going to come back even better than this. Everyone knows I won that fight,” said Vazquez.

The 22 year old Vazquez was fighting for the first time since his first loss as a professional to former champion Juan Carlos Payano in March. He wants to get right back in the ring as he works his way towards a world title shot.

“We are looking for the big fights. I hope to be back soon and I will put on a show for all the fans. I am still young and improving. You haven’t seen the best of me yet,” Vazquez stated.