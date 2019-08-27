Connor Coyle victorious, results from California

RINGSIDE

📷Manny "Mitts" Murillo

All three undefeated fighters showcased last Saturday night on another installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS® — Irish middleweight Connor “The Kid Coyle, Mexican super welterweight Santiago “Somer” Dominguez and Colombian super bantamweight Brandon Valdes – each won in relatively easy fashion, fighting outdoors at Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine, California.

The 29-year-old Coyle (11-0, 4 KOs) dropped Ramirez (21-5-2, 4 KOs) in the opening round, but the Irishman was penalized a point for pushing his opponent to the canvas. Coyle overwhelmed Ramirez when he came out of his corner for the second round forcing the pressure and he never let up. The relentless Coyle unleashed a barrage of unanswered punches, dropping Ramirez once again, when suddenly a white towel came flying out of Ramirez’ corner, signifying his cornermen had seen enough.

Coyle, fighting out of Derry, Northern Ireland, improved to 11-0 overall as a pro, winning all nine of his fights in the United States, and 2-0 fighting under of the RJJ Boxing banner.

Ramirez, who was a longtime sparring partner for Floyd Mayweather, Jr., fought for the first time since last November. He entered the ring riding a six-fight win streak, coming out on top in 10 of his last 11 fights.

Dominguez (17-0, 13 KOs), now living in Ft. Worth, TX, ripped two vicious left hooks to the body of Fabian Lyimo (23-10-2, 15 KOs), of Tanzania, who took a knee and failed to beat the 10-count in the second round of the co-featured event.

In the UFC FIGHT PASS opener, Colombian super bantamweight Valdes, fighting out of Los Angeles, pitched a “shutout” by winning all eight rounds on the three judges’ scorecard, in addition to dropping his opponent twice, for impressive unanimous decision victory (80-70 X 3) over his fellow countryman, Jesus Martinez (26-9, 13 KOs), the former South American super flyweight champion, who has the same head trainer as world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz, Manny Robles..