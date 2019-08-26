Shakhram Giyasov on 30 second win: I saw the opening and went for it!

RINGSIDE

📷 Melina Pizano

Undefeated Uzbek Super Lightweight Shakhram ‘Wonder Boy’ Giyasov improved to 9-0 with a stunning first-round knockout (0:41) of former world champion Darleys Perez, (34-5-2, 22 KOs), of San Pedro de Uraba, Colombia on Saturday night at the Centro de Usos Multiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.

The knockout, Giyasov’s seventh as a professional, came from a tremendous left hook to Perez’s jaw which dropped the Colombian hard to the canvas where he was unable to beat the count to continue. The victory was telecast on DAZN in the United States and Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

“I felt great coming into the fight, we had a fantastic training camp and I saw the opening and went for it,” said Giyasov, who defended his WBA International Super Lightweight Title. “I’m ready to fight again soon and want to face the toughest competition possible. Thanks very much to my promotional teams, World of Boxing and Matchroom Boxing.”

Said trainer Joel Diaz, “Shakhram has worked very hard over the last few months since his decision over Emanuel Taylor. We wanted him to be more relaxed and work more on his technique and that clearly helped him achieve this knockout. I’m obviously thrilled with his performance.” Giyasov trains in Coachella, CA under the renowned Diaz.

“Shakhram was an outstanding amateur and has adjusted well to the professional ranks,“ said manager Vadim Kornilov. “With this performance we look forward to bigger fights in the near future for him.”

Prior to turning professional in March 2018, Giyasov had an extraordinary amateur career culminating with a Silver Medal representing Uzbekistan at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero.