Sergey Kovalev v Anthony Yarde punch stats breed interesting results

Anthony Yarde proved his worth in the eyes of the majority of fans witnessing Saturday night’s clash with warhorse Sergey Kovalev in Russia.

The statistics released since seem to back up this theory.

According to CompuBox, Yarde landed the most blows on Kovalev in the world champion’s career.

CompuBox stated: “Kovalev, working behind a steady jab (10 landed per round) survived an anxious 8th round (Yarde landed 34 punches) to wear down his opponent.

“Kovalev had a 90-17 edge in landed punches over the last 3 rounds.

“Yarde’s 132 landed punches were the most by a Kovalev opponent in 21 of his fights tracked by CompuBox.”

But this proves one of two things. Firstly, that Kovalev’s reflexes are not what they once were. And secondly, that you have to take the age of the pound for pound star into consideration.

Yarde did well in the fight for maybe three rounds, but the other eight were dominated by Kovalev’s jab.

The general consensus is that under the right guidance Yarde could have won the fight. In defense of his coach Tunde Ajayi, there’s absolutely no evidence to back this up.

Kovalev had the measure of his opponent for most of the contest. It was only when Yarde went to the body did the ‘Krusher’ begin to tire.

Putting everything he had into that seventh and eighth, Yarde emptied his tank and that was all she wrote.

A bulky physique, proven not to be ideal at any weight, may well have been a factor in lactic acid building up to stop Yarde in his tracks.

Plenty to work on in the gym, although the accolade of those CompuBox numbers may potentially only remain until Kovalev meets Canelo in November.







