New world champion Nicola Adams lining up future unification clash

Nicola Adams is in line for a unification in the near future once a potential rematch between IBF World champion Leonela Paola Yudica and Mexican Isabel Millan is sorted out.

Adams was elevated to WBO female flyweight champion, by virtue of her Interim title status, will be in world title action next month. Her next fight may possibly be a two-belt showdown.

There is a tentative agreement for Adams (5-0, 3KOs) to meet the winner of the recent clash between Argentina’s Yudica and Millan (who Nicola beat for interim title). This is providing the winner comes through unscathed.

The pair fought on August 16. The fight ended in a no contest on the back of an accidental headbutt. A rematch is already in the works.

There were initial plans to bring the winner over for the London date in a few weeks, but Adams will now defend her WBO crown at the Royal Albert Hall and her following fight will be a unification match.

Speaking of what could be in store, Adams said: “I really want to do this. It has been my ambition since I turned professional to unify the division. I want to put on a show.

“I couldn’t ask for more than boxing at the Royal Albert Hall. Muhammad Ali was my hero growing up and to be able to box at the same arena as he did is special.

“I plan on winning and (then) unifying would be two belts for the price of one. I just want to keep collecting and getting all the titles.

“I’m learning all the time, cut out a lot of my amateur traits and it’s been a learning curve. I am improving and taking it to the next level.







DUBOIS

“If my opponent (in the future) is Yudica I know how tough it will be. But I have a A, B, C, D and E game plan. I will have an answer for everything she throws.”

In the headliner, Londoner Daniel Dubois (12-0, 11KOs) takes on unbeaten Ebenezer Tetteh (19-0, 16KOs) for the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title.

The bout was mandated by the Commonwealth Boxing Council after Joe Joyce relinquished the title.

Tickets for the September 27th bill at the Royal Albert Hall are available to purchase from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.royalalberthall.com. Prices £40, £50, £75, £100, £150 Ringside.