Naoya Inoue, Nonito Donaire square-up in Tokyo ahead of WBSS Final

📷 WBSS

Japan’s ‘Monster’ Naoya Inoue (18-0, 16 KOs) and legendary Filipino-American Nonito ‘The Filipino Flash’ Donaire (40-5, 26 KOs) met on Monday in Tokyo ahead of their showdown for the 118lb Ali Trophy at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on November 7.

“It is going to be amazing to see the Ali Trophy be lifted by one of these sensational athletes,” adds Kalle Sauerland, Chief Boxing Officer of Comosa, the organiser of the World Boxing Super Series.

“On November 7 at the Saitama Super Arena, one of the largest indoor arenas in the world, it is the defining moment for the ‘Monster’ and ‘The Filipino Flash’. It is going to be a drama: The Drama in Saitama!”

The road to Saitama and the concluding bout in the bantamweight edition of Season II of the World Boxing Super Series:

Tournament No. 2 seed Inoue knocked out Juan Carlos Payano 70 seconds into their quarter-final and then stopped Emmanuel Rodriguez in round two of the semi as he blasted his way to the final contest for the coveted Ali Trophy.

Unseeded Donaire defeated No. 1 seed, Ryan Burnett, as he suffered a lower back injury and had to withdraw from their quarter-final, and then knocked out replacement Stephon Young in round five after Zolani Tete was ruled out of their semi due to a shoulder injury.

WBSS Season 2 Finals:

Bantamweights

Naoya Inoue vs Nonito Donaire – 7 November, Saitama Super Arena, Saitama, Japan

Super-Lightweights

Regis Prograis vs Josh Taylor

Cruiserweights

Mairis Briedis vs Yunier Dorticos