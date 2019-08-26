Heavyweight Owen Minor tops Worcester charity event on Sept 20

RINGSIDE

Shearns Boxing Promotions (SBP) has announced it will present a professional boxing charity event, “Friday Night Fights at The Station,” September 20 at historic Union Station in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Proceeds will benefit Why Me (Worcester Help for Youth) & Sherry’s House, a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to providing love and support services to families with childhood cancer. Visit www.whyme.org to learn more about this organization.

“Help us KO cancer,” SBP president Chuck Shearns said. “We’re excited to be working with such a great organization and lucky to be able to take part in raising money for such an amazing group and worthy cause. The boxing card will showcase popular, up-and-coming New England-based boxers.”

Former decorated amateur boxer Owen Minor (2-0, 2 KOs), who captured bronze medals at the 2014 U.S. Boxing National and National Golden Gloves tournaments, will headline at home in Worcester, MA, against Maine heavyweight Justin Rolfe (1-1, 1 KOs) in the four-round main event.

The 6′ 1″, 235-pound Minor is arguably the top Massachusetts-born heavyweight prospect in the past two decades.

Framingham, MA super featherweight Julio Perez (4-4) meets Luis Rivera (4-3), of Boston, in the six-round co-featured event.

Danbury, CT super lightweight Omar “The Beast” Bordoy (7-12, 2 KOs) faces Andy Aiello (1-3-1), of Bridgewater, MA, in a six-round bout.

Also fighting on the undercard, all in four-round matches, are Worcester, MA heavyweight Jake Paradise (1-2, 1 KO) vs. Joseph Raposo (0-1), of Woburn, MA; Worcester super welterweight Eslih Owusu (1-0) vs. Leonardo Ladeira (0-2), of Revere, MA; Worcester, MA super featherweight Philip Davis (2-1-1) vs. Carlos Marrero III (1-3-1), of Bridgeport, CT; and Bedford, MA cruiserweight Edet Mkpanam (1-0, 1 KO) vs. pro-debuting Rogero Dionizio, of Revere.

All fights and fighters are subject to change.

Tickets prices start at $40.00 and may be purchased by going online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friday-night-fights-at-the-station-tickets-65569061829