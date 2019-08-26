Bob Arum warns Luke Campbell ahead of Vasyl Lomachenko O2 clash

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Top Rank boss Bob Arum believes pound for pound star Vasyl Lomachenko will turn on the style in front of the UK fans this weekend.

Arum, with over five decades of experience, cannot see how Luke Campbell can figure out Lomachenko’s notorious ‘Matrix’ of skills.

‘Loma’ is world-renowned as one of the best to ever lace up the gloves and Campbell has his work cut out at The O2 in London.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko is a unique talent who is going to take the United Kingdom by storm,” said Arum.

“Luke Campbell is an excellent fighter, but Lomachenko is in a class of his own.

“The fans on that side of the pond have wanted Lomachenko to return ever since he turned pro.

“It’s going to be a crazy, sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena. I wouldn’t be surprised if Lomachenko has the crowd’s support.”

INFO

WBA/WBO lightweight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, the pound-for-pound Picasso and two-time Olympic gold medalist, defends his belts Saturday, Aug. 31, against fellow Olympic gold medalist “Cool Hand” Luke Campbell, the pride of Hull, England, at The O2 in London.

The vacant WBC world lightweight title will also be up for grabs in this battle of 2012 London Olympic gold medalists.

This will mark Lomachenko’s first ring appearance in London since the 2013 World Series of Boxing. Back then he shut out Sam Maxwell over five rounds.

Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs), who went 396-1 as an amateur, has won world titles at featherweight. Plus junior lightweight and lightweight in the paid ranks.







He fought for a world title in his second pro bout. Lomachenko won the WBO featherweight world title in his third outing, dominating Gary Russell Jr. over 12 rounds.

The Ukrainian made his lightweight debut last May, tearing the labrum in his right shoulder in the second round, rising from a sixth-round knockdown to knock out WBA champion Jorge Linares in the 10th.

Lomachenko added the WBO lightweight title to his collection in December. He scored a pair of knockdowns in the 11th round. Ultimately winning a unanimous decision over two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza.

He last fought in April at Staples Center in Los Angeles, disposing of mandatory challenger Anthony Crolla in four rounds.

Lomachenko-Campbell will headline a special afternoon edition of Top Rank on ESPN on ESPN+ — the industry-leading sports streaming service — beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. The entire undercard will stream on ESPN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.