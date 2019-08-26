Trailer released, air date confirmed for heavyweight’s BBC One drama

World Boxing News

BBC One has confirmed an autumn screening date for heavyweight boxer Larry Olubamiwo’s forthcoming drama entitled ‘The Capture’.

An accompanying trailer for ‘The Capture’ was also released for the series, which will air from Tuesday 3rd September on BBC One at 9pm.

Olubamiwo plays Kevin, as revealed by World Boxing News when filming concluded back in January.

Holliday Grainger stars as DI Rachel Carey alongside Callum Turner (Fantastic Beasts).

Turner plays a soldier named Shaun Emery. Ron Perlman (Hellboy) and Famke Janssen (X Men) will hit the small screen during the run.

Also appearing with Olubamiwo will be Ben Miles (The Crown), Laura Haddock (Transformers: The Last Knight,), Lia Williams (The Crown Sophia Brown (Clique), Paul Ritter (Chernobyl), Adelayo Adedayo (Origin) and Ralph Ineson (Harry Potter).

When proud British soldier Shaun Emery’s (Turner) conviction for a murder in Afghanistan is successfully overturned due to flawed video evidence, he begins to plan for his life as a free man with his six year old daughter.

However, when damning CCTV footage emerges from an incident in London, it isn’t long before Shaun finds himself fighting for his freedom once more. Only with lies, betrayal and corruption spreading further than he ever could have imagined.







With DI Rachel Carey (Grainger) drafted in to investigate in what could be a career-defining case, she must discover if there is more to the shocking evidence than first meets the eye. Rachel will soon learn that the truth is merely a matter of perspective. Before deciding what hers is.

With an adamant Shaun battling with his tormented past in order to clear his name once and for all, The Capture looks at a troubling world of misinformation, fake news, and the extraordinary technological capabilities of the intelligence services. I

n the post-truth era and when criminal justice relies so heavily on video evidence, can we always believe what we see?

Speaking to WBN earlier this year, Olubamiwo, who had 30 fights up until 2015, said: “I’m excited but I’m still not done with boxing. I am going to try and do both acting and boxing to the best of my ability.

“Had a blast doing this. Looking forward to seeing the result. Let me know what you think,” he added when informing fans on social media.

The 40 year-old shared the ring with Hughie Fury and David Allen during his stint in the squared circle.

He recently filmed a part in ‘The Middle Man’, which is now in pre-production. And also Shore Leave, which Olubamiwo is currently filming.

Watch ‘The Capture’ on BBC One from September 3rd at 9pm. And on BBC iPlayer.