Top Rank add undefeated Puerto Rican contender to roster

RINGSIDE

Top Rank has signed undefeated Puerto Rican featherweight sensation Orlando “Zurdo de Oro” Gonzalez to a multi-year promotional agreement.

From Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Gonzalez is 12-0 with eight knockouts, most recently scoring a six-round unanimous decision Aug. 2 over Aldimar Silva in Kissimmee, Florida.

He is the older cousin of unbeaten super featherweight prospect and fellow Top Rank signee Henry “Moncho” Lebron.

“Signing with Top Rank represents the best opportunity for my career and to expose my talent to the world,” Gonzalez said. “I have enough experience because I had 178 amateur fights. I achieved a lot during my time with the Puerto Rican national team, which prepared me to become a professional.

“In my last fights, I have had to implement a rigorous, strong and high-pressure style. However, I am ready when I have to demonstrate my technical arsenal.

“Now, more than ever, fans can expect the best from me. Everything has been part of a plan, and thank God my time has come to shine on the biggest stages.”

Said Top Rank matchmaker Brad Goodman: “Orlando is a very well-schooled young fighter who we expect big things from in the coming years. Like Henry Lebron, we believe Orlando has everything it takes to become a world champion.”

A three-year pro, Gonzalez turned pro following a 162-16 amateur campaign that included a gold medal at the 2012 Pan American Youth Championships. Gonzalez is a versatile southpaw who made his most emphatic statement May 25 on the Jamel Herring-Masayuki Ito undercard, knocking out Roxberg Patrick Riley (13-1 at the time) in the third round.