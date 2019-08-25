Results round-up: Juan Estrada win sets up Kal Yafai unification

World Boxing News

📸 Ed Mulholland

WBC Super Flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada scored a ninth round stoppage over Dewayne Beamon in Mexico to retain his green and gold strap.

In the aftermath of what was an impressive performance, promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed WBA ruler Kal Yafai is next for the pound for pound star.

On the undercard, super lightweight Shakhram Giyasov dropped former world title challenger Darleys Perez within thirty seconds of their ten rounder.

Hitting the seat of his pants, Perez seemingly wanted no more. The Colombian stayed down from a solitary shot.

At heavyweight, Croatian banger Filip Hrgovic halted Mario Heredia in three rounds. Ex-world super welterweight champion Liam Smith took seven to shift Mario Lozano in a statement of intent to the top stars at 154.

Irish super featherweight Jono Carroll carded a decision over Eleazar Valenzuela.

ICYMI 🚨 Sergey Kovalev knocked out Anthony Yarde last night after an amazing fight in his home town… The old man still has it 👊 #KovalevYarde pic.twitter.com/aGGrFecNuV — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) August 25, 2019

Whilst in Russia, WBO Light Heavyweight Title Holder Sergey Kovalev dropped and stopped Anthony Yarde in eleven rounds.

Yarde almost caused a shock in the eighth. The Briton couldn’t miss in that session as Kovalev was completely spent. Blow after blow reigned down on Kovalev as referee Luis Pabon watched on closely.

Kovalev weathered the storm to rally late. ‘Krusher’ would go on to halt Yarde with a stiff jab after softening him up.







JUNIOR

In the co-feature, cruiserweight Ilunga Makabu got a majority verdict over Aleksei Papin.

The interim WBO bantamweight title battle between John Riel Casimero and Cesar Ramirez ended in a tenth round stoppage. Casimero moves on to a full world title shot.

WBO Flyweight belt holder Kosei Tanaka ended the challenge of Jonathan Gonzalez in seven, whilst Wilfredo Mendez ripped the WBO Minimumweight from Vic Saludar in Puerto Rico.

In Cairo, Egypt, bantamweight Prince Patel saw off Iddi Kayumba to lined up another title chance.

On United States soil, super bantamweight Brandon Figueroa KO’d Javier Chacon in four. Also on the card, welterweight Darwin Price took two to get Aaron Herrera out there.

Finally, IBO champion Stephen Fulton defeated Isaac Avelar in six rounds. The bout was a non-title contest.