MTK Global taking packed show to Belfast on October 11

RINGSIDE

Some of the best local talent will be in action when #MTKFightNight heads back to the Ulster Hall in Belfast for another packed card on October 11.

The card will be shown live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV, and the main event features a high-stakes flyweight showdown between Jay Harris (16-0, 8 KOs) and three-time Irish Olympian Paddy Barnes (6-2, 1 KO).

In addition, a massive bill will include Marco McCullough, Sean McComb, Lewis Crocker, Gary Cully, Sean Duffy, Callum Bradley and Pierce O’Leary.

McCullough (22-4, 12 KOs) is back following his impressive third round stoppage win against Delcan Geraghty for the IBF European super-lightweight title back in May.

McComb (8-0, 4 KOs) starred on the big Feile an Phobail event at a sold out Falls Park earlier this month, where he defeated Renald Garrido to extend his unbeaten record. That event also featured rising stars Duffy (2-0, 1 KO) and Bradley (3-0), who kept up the perfect starts to their careers with dominant wins.

Hard-hitting Crocker (9-0, 6 KOs) returns in search of another knockout win, along with fellow heavy puncher Cully (8-0, 4 KO).

The event will also see the professional debut of nine-time Irish amateur king Pierce O’Leary after he recently signed with MTK Global.