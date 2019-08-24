Five Fights which are more Boxing Porn than live cams

World Boxing News

The terminology of ‘Boxing Porn’ has come a long way in recent years, predominantly because of access through social media and search engines.

There are plenty which fit the bill, but here’s a rundown of the top five.

1/ Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury

Two exceptional boxers, pitting Oleksandr Usyk versus Tyson Fury would be one of the purest match-ups the top division has ever seen.

Usyk recently moved up from his lofty position as cruiserweight king. On the other hand, Fury has proven time and time again his credentials to dominate.

Divisions in their respective promotional situations would make it tough to secure.

2/ Vasyl Lomacheko v Mikey Garcia

Another brilliant Ukrainian, Vasyl Lomachenko has continued where he left off in the amateurs. Bidding to unify another division next week, Lomachenko is a truly gifted boxer.

A win over Luke Campbell would be the perfect springboard to launch Lomachenko into a battle with Mikey Garcia.

Multi-weight ruler Garcia took a leap of faith into the 147 pound ranks recently. Most believe his best weight class is 140 pounds or below.

Even a catchweight between the pair would fit the bill.

3/ Deontay Wilder v Anthony Joshua

It may not be a boxing purist’s fight, but two massive punchers facing off is always the highlight of any big night of pugilism.

Deontay Wilder v Anthony Joshua has long been yearned for by the fans. Sadly, it looks further away than ever.

4/ Manny Pacquiao v Terence Crawford

The Filipino superstar, Senator Manny Pacquiao is back on top. Pitting his wits against the number two welterweight in Terence Crawford is the ideal scenario.

Pacquiao is now with Al Haymon. Crawford is promoted by Bob Arum. This could be the only stumbling block halting the contest.







5/ Canelo v Gennadiy Golovkin III

Two epic and controversial battles are already in the history books. Canelo v GGG III is a must to be made in the next twelve months.

Golovkin isn’t getting any younger. Canelo’s stalling could be a ploy to make things significantly easier if they trade blows again.

Should GGG fail to land the trilogy, Billy Joe Saunders would be a good alternative for either to face in the interim.

Saunders is now signed to Matchroom Boxing, solely with the intention of landing Canelo or Golovkin in the near future.