EXCLUSIVE: Manny Pacquiao v Amir Khan Saudi confirmation ‘a mistake’

Phil Jay

Team Pacquiao

MP Promotions and Manny Pacquiao advisor Sean Gibbons has spoken to WBN with his view on a recent announcement by Amir Khan.

Previously, Pacquiao publicist Fred Sternburg denied Khan’s premature announcement that contracts were in place for a November 8 clash in Saudi Arabia.

This came after Khan said the following at a media event in his native Bolton: “I’d love to do that fight. It’s one of the reasons I’ve taken the fight (with Goyat). I know there’s a bigger picture.

“There’s always talk about Manny. There has been more talk about it lately. Let’s hope he wins against Thurman (last month), I win against Goyat (fight called off, eventually defeating Billy Dib) and we can move forward front there.

“I have this fight. Then it could Manny, that would be a great way to finish. “I’m not taking my eye off Goyat though. I know that I can’t be complacent. I need to beat him.”

Later, at a separate gathering of press, Khan stated the bout was a done deal.

“The next fight is going to be back in Saudi Arabia again, Riyadh this time. It’s going to be November 8,” he pointed out.

“Hopefully it could be the Manny Pacquiao fight. We have both signed that the fight is done. Hopefully, he gets past his fight (vs Keith Thurman) this weekend.”

After admitting he got fed confusing information on a Pacquiao clash, Khan backtracked on the confirmation.







MISTAKE

Furthermore, Gibbons has now ended the speculation in an exclusive interview with World Boxing News.

Gibbons told WBN: “All I can tell you is I seen Amir Khan himself come out and tell people that was not true, there was a mistake.

“He was represented by some people that were with him that said there were contracts in place. There was nothing ever in place. That didn’t come from me, that came directly from Amir Khan.

“He put out there was a statement that there were contracts and then about four days later he put out a statement saying, ‘oh I’m sorry, people around me said there was stuff but there wasn’t’.

“I like Amir Khan, he’s a great guy, wonderful guy but no there’s nothing out there right now.”

It seems any notion of Pacquiao v Khan taking place is off the table, for now at least.

Pacquiao is eyeing a lucrative rematch with Floyd Mayweather, or alternatively, a three-belt unification with the winner of Errol Spence v Shawn Porter.