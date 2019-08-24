Andy Ruiz Jr. finally on board with Anthony Joshua Saudi Arabia rematch

World Boxing News

Andy Ruiz Jr. has confirmed his intention to face old foe Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, to the relief of the former champion.

Joshua, alongside promoter Eddie Hearn, had announced the clash was on for December 7 as far back as August 9th. It’s taken over two weeks for Ruiz to be convinced of staging the contest in the Middle East.

Ruiz had wanted Mexico or the United States to host, but the lure of extra funds from a deal with Saudi investors was enough to seal the deal.

The first Mexican heavyweight ruler will now make the journey in a bid to repeat his victory of June 1st. Ruiz dropped Joshua four times when ripping away his clutch of straps at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Despite some scepticism over the bout heading to Diriyah, Ruiz v Joshua is on.

I dethroned the king June 1st and made history becoming the first Mexican/American Heavyweight Champion of the world. I’m looking forward to ending his career in the desert. Mostrare la grandeza del boxeo mexicano en Arabia Saudita. 🥊🇲🇽🇺🇸🇸🇦🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/4asTzG4N7C — AndyRuizjr (@Andy_destroyer1) August 24, 2019

Former undisputed king Lennox Lewis had previously stated he’d only believe Ruiz v Joshua 2 happens in Saudi when he sees it.

He said: “Until I see both fighters signed on the bottom line, I don’t believe it,” stated Lewis, before revealing where may be the best option to stage the return.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing it in Mexico. I would think Hearn would angle for the Cardiff or Wembley. Or worse comes to worst, NYC again.

“Maybe, but when cultivating a legacy, it’s not always about the most money.”

Hearn is able to plow ahead with details for what is expected to be an extensive undercard.

The Matchroom boss took to his usual platform of Twitter to declare the event ‘one of the biggest in boxing history’ on Friday.

It’s yet undecided whether Ruiz v Joshua 2 will be an International affair or if Hearn will stick to a USA v UK formula.

All will be revealed soon as the fighters prepare to begin their respective camps.







