Ryan Rozicki Returns to Sydney, Nova Scotia on October 19

RINGSIDE

On Saturday, October 19, undefeated WBC International Silver and NABA Canadian cruiserweight champion Ryan “The Bruiser” Rozicki (10-0-0, 10KOs) returns to the Centre 200 in Sydney, Nova Scotia, to defend the WBC laurels he won last May.

Like the great Mickey MacIntyre of Glace Bay, who won the Canadian crown over a century ago, fans are embracing Rozicki as the “Pride of Cape Breton,” throwing their support behind the cruiserweight as he ascends the global rankings.

The event marks Three Lion Promotions'(TLP) second fight show in Sydney, following a raucous, jam-packed arena in May. “We have locked down an opponent for Ryan’s WBC title defense,” explained TLP Managing Director Daniel Otter.

“He has a big fight against Khetag Pliev in Hamilton next month, which fans can watch live from coast to coast via social media, then we’ll announce his opponent for Cape Breton. It will be his toughest test to date.”

“I can also confirm that Kevin Higson will be back in action at Centre 200,” said Otter. “The crowd clearly enjoyed Kevin’s ring generalship in May, so he’s thrilled to fight in Cape Breton again.” Higson’s opponent will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to Rozicki and Higson, TLP is scouting talent throughout the Maritimes to round out the undercard. “I want local up-and-comers to get a chance to showcase their skills on our platform,” said Otter. “There’s clearly a huge demand for professional boxing in Cape Breton and the region’s fighters should benefit from that.”

Tickets are available from the Centre 200 Box Office or online at https://tickets.capebreton.ca/Online/default.asp. For more information visit www.threelionspromotions.com, become a fan on Facebook at www.facebook.com/3lionspromotions, and follow on Twitter and Instagram at @3lionspromotions.