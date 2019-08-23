Eight bouts to feature on Saludar v Mendez bill in Puerto Rico

RINGSIDE

A total of eight fights will be disputed in the new edition of the “Casino Metro Boxing Nights” series starring Puerto Rican Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez in his quest for the world title against the WBO 105-pound champion, Filipino Vic Saludar, on August 24,at the Puerto Rico Convention Center in San Juan, in a presentation of PR Best Boxing Promotions (PRBBP) in association with Spartan Boxing, to be broadcast live on Wapa Deportes.

“We have already completed the August 24 program with eight very interesting fights and good “matches” to complement the main fights of the night between Bimbito Méndez and Vic Saludar, and Lobo Torres against Levis Morales,” said promoter Iván Rivera, president of PRBBP.

The main fight will have the WBO #1 ranked at 105 pounds, Bimbito Méndez (13-1, 5 kos), challenging the world champion in that weight, Vic Saludar (19-3, 10 kos), while in the co-main the WBO #6 ranked at 140 pounds Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres (16-0, 12 kos), will defend his Latino belt against Nicaraguan Levis Morales (17-5-1, 8 kos) at 10 rounds.

The rest of the action presents at eight rounds Néstor Bravo (16-0, 11 kos) measuring Argentine Cristian Miño (19-3, 17 kos) at 135 pounds.

Meanwhile, in six rounds bouts Luis Midyael Sánchez (7-0, 6 kos) will face the veteran Carlos García (15-21-1, 12 kos) at 154 pounds, and Pedro Márquez (10-1, 6 kos ) will fight against Mexican Angel Monrreal (12-11-2, 4 kos) at 126 pounds.

In four round fights Angel Aponte (4-0, 1 kos) will face Luis Enrique Rivera (2-6, 2 kos) at 130 pounds; Frebyan Gonzalez will debut against an opponent to be announced at 130 pounds, and also debutant Steven Galedano will fight against an opponent to be determined at 130 pounds.