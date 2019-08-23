Deontay Wilder gives brutal assessment of Tyson Fury’s career opponents

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Deontay Wilder has weighed-in on Tyson Fury’s upcoming clash in September against Swedish Southpaw Otto Wallin.

The ‘Gypsy King’ fights for the second time since his showdown with Wilder. Fury makes a return to the Las Vegas strip to take on a fellow undefeated opponent ranked inside the top five of the WBA.

Speaking on video released by Premier Boxing Champions, Wilder said: “It’s just funny, what can you say?” he laughed. “I just do my part, I just wish well on all these fighters.

What has WBC Heavyweight Champ @bronzebomber been up to since his May victory over Dominic Breazeale? When will we see him back in the ring? What are his thoughts on some of the big upcoming heavyweight matchups? You've got questions, Wilder has answers.#CheckingInWithTheChamp pic.twitter.com/VYTMuZIx2d — PBC (@premierboxing) August 19, 2019

“A lot of people gotta understand my frustration in this sport. Like it’s a life-threatening sport, we got to look at it, we’re all gladiators.

“With that being said, Fury fighting Wallin – hey he’s looking out for himself but we all know, for one thing, I gave him a concussion in my fight.

“That boy lost that fight, I knocked him out and gave him a concussion man. The dude didn’t even know how to get up. He said he didn’t know how he got on the ground or got up and they just playing it safe of course.”

LOW OPPOSITION

“We all know he’s playing it safe. I don’t want to disrespect any fighter’s that why I can’t call any fighter’s ‘bums’ and all that. I don’t play that because I know the brutalness of this sport.

“He’s just fighting very low opposition. I will put it like that. He’s being doing this for the whole of his career.

“The only people he’s ever fought we’re talking about in his career is that he beat a Klitschko and he got knocked out by Deontay Wilder and that’s facts.

“He’s trying to make himself real real real fresh for the rematch while all these other great fighter’s and champions with real belts that we can really see around our waist fight the best that’s out there.”

Despite heavy speculation on a rematch between Fury and Wilder next year, the latter has another rematch to take care of first, in Luis Ortiz.

The undefeated heavyweight collides with the Cuban towards the end of the year with November 9th scheduled as WBN previously revealed.







RELATED ARTICLES

Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder hit me with a punch people don’t wake up from Tyson Fury has admitted he feels at home in America as he steps up training ahead of his second bout since signing a co-promotional deal Top Rank and Bob Arum. The ‘Gypsy King’ returns to Las Vegas to fight Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin across the road from the MGM Grand at the T-Mobile Arena. Speaking […]