Andrew Selby to fight in Dubai on September 13

Andrew Selby is promising the best version of himself yet after he was added to the huge ‘Rotunda Rumble’ card taking place at Caesars Palace Dubai on September 13.

The fantastic event will be promoted by Ahmed A. Seddiqi’s Round 10 Boxing in association with MTK Global, and is headlined by flyweight superstar Muhammed Waseem.

British flyweight champion Selby (11-1, 6 KOs) is back in action following his world title eliminator with Julio Cesar Martinez in March, and he plans on making up for lost time.

Selby said: “I’m very excited to be back and I plan on putting on a good show. I’ve always wanted to go to Dubai so I’m really looking forward to fighting there on a huge card.

“Training has been really hard over the past few months and I have pushed my body to the limits. I am really glad that I am fighting so soon after teaming up with MTK Global too, as the more regular I fight the better I perform.

“I had a set back in the last fight but it has made me more determined to achieve great things in boxing. Fans should expect the best Andrew Selby yet and after this fight I want to be out regular and fighting for big titles.”

Ahmed A. Seddiqi of Round 10 Boxing added: “We’re extremely excited that Andrew Selby will be fighting on the massive ‘Rotunda Rumble’ event in September. Selby was a fantastic amateur and has carried that success into the professional ranks, so it’s great to have him part of the Round 10 Boxing event.

“He joins Muhammad Waseem on what will be a brilliant card full of fighters from around the world. The prospect of fighting on a Round 10 Boxing event in Dubai appeals to lots of fighters, and we can’t wait for another brilliant event next month.”

More huge names are set to be added to the card in the near future, as MTK Global hosts their second event in Dubai following the massive success of The Fight DXB Uncovered at Emirates Golf Club back in April.

On that occasion there were two major title fights along with many exciting stars in action, as they competed in front of royalty on a historic night.

September’s event is the latest in the groundbreaking partnership between Round 10 Boxing and MTK Global. Round 10 Boxing prides itself on being Dubai’s only exclusive boxing club, and their ethos has always been to promote passion in boxing.