Tyson Fury: Deontay Wilder hit me with a punch people don’t wake up from

Tyson Fury has admitted he feels at home in America as he steps up training ahead of his second bout since signing a co-promotional deal Top Rank and Bob Arum.

The ‘Gypsy King’ returns to Las Vegas to fight Swedish southpaw Otto Wallin across the road from the MGM Grand at the T-Mobile Arena.

Speaking to SiriusXM, Fury said: “I don’t feel like a foreigner in America, I feel like I’m America’s own heavyweight champion of the world.

“I do feel at home here. People speak English here. It’s very easy to communicate with people it’s not like going to a European country where I don’t speak Spanish or Italian or French or whatever.

“It’s a place where I can get on and do my thing.”

The undefeated heavyweight previously slammed the scoring of the judges in his first encounter with WBC titlist Deontay Wilder, which ended in a controversial split draw.

Fury has insisted he doesn’t fear the judges should he meet Wilder next year for a second time on US soil.

“I’m not too concerned about what the judges are going to do in the rematch. I just hope they do the right thing and maybe I take it out the judges hands anyway and knock him out.

“That’s the only way you’re going to get 100% fair treatment because take it out the judges’ hands. Put it in your own two hands, your own destiny lies within your own two hands, as a boxer.”







The lineal champion was asked about the iconic moment he climbed up from the canvas after a thunderous shot from the ‘Bronze Bomber’.

Recalling the moment he picked himself up after appearing unconscious, he said: “It didn’t hurt at all. I didn’t feel any pain so probably not (out of it).

“I think when you get hit in certain areas in the head you lose your coordination, you lose everything. It just goes for a second or so.

“But when you come around you either get up and your legs are gone, or you get up and you’re okay like I was in that twelfth round.

“As easy as I got up, I may never have got up. That was the type of punch that sometimes people won’t wake up from. Especially hitting me with a right hand and as I was going down he hit me with a left hook as well.

“So that should have been concrete, good night Vienna. But the Gypsy King rose like a phoenix from the ashes off the canvas to rally back from the 12th and it was an epic round.

“We won Ring Magazine Round of the Year, so it must have been a good round.”

