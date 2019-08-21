Banger Daniel Dubois following in Lennox Lewis, Muhammad Ali footsteps

Mick Kane

Recently crowned British heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is looking to add another belt to his ever growing collection when he takes on Ebenezer Tetteh for the vacant Commonwealth title next month.

The match up with Tetteh will only be his thirteenth to date. Already, Dubois has won the WBC world youth title, the Southern Area title, the English, WBO European and British title.

An impressive haul for the 21-year-old Londoner.

His last fight against another undefeated young fighter, Nathan Gorman was expected to be his toughest test. Dubois made it look easy, stopping Gorman in the fifth to show he was amongst the best heavyweights at British level.

Fighting back at the Royal Albert Hall, it’s the scene of his second round stoppage over Razvan Cojanu for the WBO European strap in March.

Having beaten a Ghanaian, Richard Lartey a couple of fights ago, standing opposite Dubois in September will be Lartey’s unbeaten compatriot Tetteh.

The 31-year-old Tetteh is a Ghanaian champion and has won the WBO Africa title. With a record of 19-0, 16 KOs, Tetteh has stopped his last six opponents. He has however never fought outside of Accra never mind Ghana before his upcoming trip to London.

“I’m following in some pretty big footsteps like Lennox Lewis and Muhammad Ali who fought at the Royal Albert Hall, although Ali boxed exhibitions,” Dubois said.

“Myself fighting there is a testament to the work I put in to be successful. I want to climb to the top and be world heavyweight champion. The only way to do that is to come through these guys like Tetteh and win well.”

Dubois was happy with how he performed against Gorman.

“I feel the best is yet to come. Beating Nathan Gorman was a good win. Some things I did well like pumping the jab out and I was very determined.

“My overall strength and ability was too much for him. I feel I’m getting close to my goal of being world champion.

“It’s nice that the hard work I put in is getting rewards. I’m on a journey and loving it. If he is like another Ghanaian I boxed, Richard Lartey I need to sharpen up on a few things and I might get him out of there quicker.”

WARREN

Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren is rightfully pleased with the way his young protege is progressing.

“Daniel is one of the youngest boxers to ever win the British heavyweight title and the way he has beaten people tells you he is going places,” Warren said.

“His next fight is his 13th fight and if he wins he will have won seven belts. I can’t think of too many heavyweights who have done that so soon. And gone into ten and 12 rounders so young in their career.”

Warren expects more still to come from Dubois.

“You have to remember he only had seven senior bouts as an amateur,” Warren explained. “He still has a long way to go and there are things he needs to work on, but his trainer Martjn Bowers has done a fantastic job.

“This isn’t a 100 metre race. He has got to be equipped not to just fight for a world title, but win it and defend it.”

Warren believes the fight with Tetteh will be entertaining for fans.

“Tetteh is a banger,” said Warren, “and if he is anything like the last Ghanaian that Daniel fought, Richard Lartey, you are going to get entertainment.

“Daniel is for real and the most exciting young heavyweight I’ve been involved with. You feel there is a sense of anticipation and electricity when he gets in the ring.”

