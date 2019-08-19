Otto Wallin vows to shock Tyson Fury in Las Vegas next month

World Boxing News

📸 Stephanie Trapp / Mikey Williams

Otto Wallin has promised to be tough opposition for Tyson Fury on September 14th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Swedish southpaw is the next man on Fury’s hitlist following the ‘Gypsy King’s’ comprehensive victory over Tom Schwarz in June.

The heavyweight, who is ranked #4 by the WBA, has the chance to spoil the party. Wallin can delay hopes of a rematch between the lineal champion and Deontay Wilder.

Wallin, undefeated from 20 contests with 13 coming via KO, spoke to SiriusXM Boxing and revealed himself and his team are studying the Englishman’s previous performances.

He said: “Usually, I don’t watch a lot of tapes. I watch some, see one or two fights. But now I’m trying to watch more because I think he’s more awkward.

“He can do a lot of things, southpaw, orthodox, he does a lot of things. I want to watch him, I don’t want to watch him too much.

“I know Joey (Gamache, coach) is watching him like a maniac. He’s watching him every day.

“I’m going to make a fight out of it. More than a fight out of it. I’m going to beat him. Tom Schwartz, I don’t think he’s a bad fighter, but he wasn’t on that level.

“Tyson Fury made him miss a lot of punches and then it looked like he gave up.”

FURY

Asked if he cares about recent taunts from Fury, he responded with a jibe of his own.

“I don’t care. He probably wants to get in my head but let’s be honest, who has he knocked out?”







When asked about Wallin during an interview on BT Sport’s No Filter, Fury said: “I don’t know much about him.

“I know he’s from Sweden, I know he’s 28 years old, and he’s a 6’5” southpaw. 16 and a half to 17 stone, he’s got a good jab. He was an International amateur boxer and turned pro in about 2013.”

