Floyd Mayweather appears to confirm Manny Pacquiao II Saudi Arabia talks

Floyd Mayweather appears to have given the green light for talks over a lucrative rematch between himself and Manny Pacquiao.

Reports have surfaced after a video on social media saw the American reveal his plans of staging a second bout with ‘Pacman’.

‘Money’ Mayweather, who last fought against Conor McGregor, looks set to follow Anthony Joshua in agreeing on a mouth-watering sum of money in the Middle East.

He said: “I wanna say thank you. “It’s an honor to come to Saudi Arabia to sit down with you guys to talk about the Mayweather vs Pacquiao rematch.

“Saudi Arabia. Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather. I’m on my way.”

MAYPAC 2

The comes after WBN exclusively spoke to Pacquiao’s advisor Sean Gibbons.

On the status of a potential showdown, the MP Promotions President said: “No matter when that fights made, it’s always going to be difficult because of Floyd’s style. That’s what is great about it,” Gibbons exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Both of them adding an extra couple of extra years, maybe that brings a different stylistic battle to the fight.

"If there wasn't an interest in the fight, you wouldn't be discussing it, it wouldn't be all over social media.







“If there wasn’t an interest in the fight, you wouldn’t be discussing it, it wouldn’t be all over social media.

“Mayweather wouldn’t be out there talking about ‘my legacy is better. I have this I have that, Manny’s using my name.’

“We don’t use Floyd’s name; we’re not chasing Mayweather. If the opportunity presents itself, it’d be great, it’d be fun. It’s just another fight that’s out there for him.”

Mayweather produced a boxing masterclass in 2015 to defeat the eight-weight ruler in what was deemed as the ‘Fight of the Century’.

The first bout saw record PPV sales of 4.6m in the States.

However, if the Saudi government are prepared to dig deep into their pockets like they have with Ruiz v Joshua 2, Floyd may not be too concerned about the PPV numbers.