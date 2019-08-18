Vincent Feigenbutz closes in on Chris Eubank Jr. shot with 28th stoppage

Ringside

Vincent Feigenbutz (31-2, 28 KOs) claimed the IBO International Super Middleweight title with an emphatic eight round TKO victory over the brave Cesar Nunez (16-1-1, 8 KOs).

Feigenbutz scored his 28th stoppage in a fight that took place at the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

The previously unbeaten Cesar Nunez climbed off the canvas twice in the eighth round before the referee waved off proceedings. This followed yet another onslaught from Vincent Feigenbutz.

Having captured the IBO International belt, Feigenbutz moves closer towards a world title shot against Chris Eubank Jr.

“I implemented my tactics well, kept him at distance, varied my punches and found space,” said Feigenbutz, eyeing the Briton due to picking up the strap.

“I want to go to the top. I’ll take anyone who comes in my way. I’m not backing down from anyone.”

Vincent’s desire for a world title shot was echoed by his promoter Nisse Sauerland.

“Vincent boxed really well. It was another entertaining and exciting performance. He took care of his job and he’s ready for big, big fights.”







RESULTS

Ahmad Ali (15-0-1, 10 KOs) maintained his unbeaten record with a unanimous points decision victory. He beat Arman Torosyan (19-7-1) winning 117-109, 115-113 and 117-110.

Sophie Alisch (4-0, 1 KO) put in another dazzling performance as she won every round. She improved her record to 4-0 with victory over Vanesa Caballero (1-6-3).

Team Sauerland’s latest Norwegian signings impressed on their German debuts.

Katharina Thanderz (12-0, 2 KOs) winning every round against Monica Gentili (6-11).

Hadi Srour (4-0, 2 KOs) overcame the tough Evgenii Vazem (8-8, 3 KOs) to win via unanimous decision.