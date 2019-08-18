Conor McGregor ‘agrees’ boxing return, but ‘deserves to be in jail’

World Boxing News

📸 MTK / Ed Mulholland

Conor McGregor gave an unsuspecting member of the public a slap in Ireland last April and has been exposed with a video of the incident this week.

The MMA star has been the talk of social media since giving a senior gentleman a clip around the ear. Apparently for rejecting what the publican is alleged to have labelled McGregor’s ‘s***’ whiskey.

Former opponent Khabib Nurmagomedov, who defeated McGregor via submission has since waded in with his opinion.

In a social media video circulated to members of the media, Khabib said: “I can imagine if I punch this guy, how many media are going to post it and talk about this bad?” said Nurmagomedov.

“It’s like a really really bad thing, you know? Even if an old guy like this guy in video, even if this guy punches your face 10 times, you can’t punch this guy’s face. You can’t.

“This is like impossible, you know? We have to respect old people.

“Some fans sent me a message (and) said, ‘Hey, you remember when he tried to give you his whiskey, like alcohol, and you didn’t take it? But why he don’t punch you now he go crazy with old people? I don’t understand this. I think like this, people have to go to jail.

“They have to go jail like we have problem with visa. Why like this f***king guy don’t have problems with visa in the U.S.A.? How (can the) U.S.A. give him a visa, or something like this?”

“No class, no respect. I told you guys, this guy has no class, no respect, this is very bad for sport.

“Some things he’s doing (are) good for sport, but right now he’s without his mind. He loses his mind. (The) government has to smash him.

“Ireland government, where are you guys? Send him location. Send him location, and that’s it.”

Furthermore, it’s not just UFC members giving McGregor both barrels. Boxers have shown their disgust too.

One of those is Irish champion Luke Keeler, who offered to throw hands with McGregor in the squared circle.

He stated: “Sad to see @TheNotoriousMMA stoop so low. (He) did the same to a friend of mine a couple of years ago and still walking around acting the gangster.

“I’d be happy to put him in his place if he had the balls to step in a ring again.”







ACCEPTED

In a subsequent interview with Irish Boxing, which you can read in full below, Keeler revealed McGregor got in touch to accept the offer.

“I don’t want to get into it too much, but I know he wasn’t happy about the call out. He is not happy,” Keeler told irish-boxing.com.

“The fight community in Ireland is small enough and Crumlin isn’t too far from Ballyfermot. I heard he wasn’t happy with the timing of.

“Okay, he rang me and we had a few words. I told him the fight was there to be made and he was all for it. He agreed to fight over the phone.

“I agree it could be just all talk. Whether he has the balls or not to get in the ring again, never mind with me, we will have to see.

“He could have been just trying to front up or speaking in anger. But it got to the stage where I felt comfortable enough passing onto my management team.”

“Like I said, I don’t want to get into that much yet. I have handed it over to MTK (Global) and they’re talking to Conor.”