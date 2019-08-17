Tyson Fury makes Wilder v Ortiz II prediction, talks AJ fight in Saudi Arabia

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has weighed in on the upcoming bouts of his heavyweight rivals.

WBC champion Deontay Wilder defends the famous green-and-gold belt against Luis Ortiz, which is set to take place in November – as WBN previously revealed.

The ‘Bronze Bomber’ slugged it out with Ortiz in 2018. The American defeated the heavy-handed Cuban in an epic showdown via TKO in the 10th round.

Giving a tongue-in-cheek reply when being asked whether Ortiz can follow Andy Ruiz Jnr’s blueprint, Fury told Sirius XM’s At The Fights: “Not really because Luis Ortiz is 147 years old.

🔊 @Tyson_Fury explains why he has no concerns over #WilderOrtiz2 and shares his thoughts on #JoshuaRuiz and the rematch in Saudi Arabia #TLTS 🥊👑🥊👑🥊👑@lthomasnews pic.twitter.com/f0EBNSuC9O — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) August 14, 2019

“He’s way past his best. I think he probably would have been in his prime about 45 years ago so Deontay should take care of business quite comfortable to be fair.

“When you’ve already knocked somebody out, you’ve already got the beating of them. They’ve got it logged in their mind mentally and they usually go into the fight already beaten.”







RUIZ v JOSHUA II

Anthony Joshua bids to win back the belts he lost against Ruiz as the pair lock horns once again on December 7th.

The big talking point, however, is the location of the fight. They are scheduled to meet in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia with a purpose-built open-air 12,000 venue hosting the event.

Despite the announcement receiving negative reception from the boxing fraternity, The ‘Gypsy King’, who recently turned 31, refused to criticize the decision made by AJ and Eddie Hearn.

“I think it’s a good move because I remember Emanuel Steward talking about travelling around world and fighting in all these countries. It’s how you become a national superstar.

“Muhammad Ali boxed in Manila, he boxed in Zaire, Africa. He boxed quite a few places around the world. That’s how you become a global phenomenon, boxing in different countries.

“But Saudi Arabia? They must be paying a lot of money, that’s all I can say.”

SiriusXM’s MMA show airs Mondays and Fridays from 3-6p ET.

You can listen to The Luke Thomas show on Sirius XM Fight Nation