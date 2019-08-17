Lennox Lewis stays classy, questions if Anthony Joshua row is contrived

World Boxing News

📸 Lionel Hahn / Mark Robinson

Anthony Joshua’s on-demand special with Sky, titled ‘AJ: The Untold Truth’ has caused quite the stir after the former unified champion ripped into Lennox Lewis.

The Brit said to Sky Sports: “Lennox is a clown. I don’t respect Lennox.”

When Anna Woolhouse spoke about the legacy Lewis left in the sport. The 2012 Olympic gold-medalist interrupted the host and said: “So? So am I.

“Me and Lennox are not the same. My legacy is to sit back and enjoy the younger generation coming up, and not to really be involved. Just to appreciate what it takes to get there.

“Lennox isn’t like that. Me and Lennox are cut from a different cloth.”

Lewis responded to the below the belt remarks on social media and said: “Wow! He’s right! We ARE cut from a different cloth. Undisputed wasn’t something I ‘worried’ about. It was something I went after until it was accomplished!

“Disappointed in AJ’s words but I understand that this ‘jealousy’ narrative was only fabricated AFTER I criticized them for Wilder negotiations. All of a sudden I’m a hater.”







CONTRIVED AGENDA

After responding to what Joshua said, Lewis took to Twitter once again to question the agenda of certain media outlets before highlighting the importance of his crunch rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr.

I don’t blame AJ as much as i blame the ppl around him that stoke the fires. I have remained at an arms distance from AJ to respect that he wants to make his own way. I’m sure he also gets sick of the constant comparisons to me over his entire career. — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 15, 2019

“He is the first AJ, not the next Lennox Lewis. Like I said, I won’t fall into that trap and be pitted against him. He has a watershed moment in his career coming up and all this only serves as a distraction by the media. Notice how they only led with his comments about me?”

The former undisputed champion and Hall of Famer also welcomed a phone call from Joshua to clear up any form of miscommunication from the episode which aired on Sky.

“AJ has my number if he ever wants to clarify what is being said in the media or show me where I’m wrong about something. My doors remain open to him, but just know that disrespect is not the answer to his frustrations. Gotta go catch a flight now. Bless!”