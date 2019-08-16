Once 236lbs, WBC heavyweight champ bids for green and gold belt at 168

Ringside

📸 WBC

Mexican ex-heavyweight Alejandra Jiminez will continue her amazing move down from 200 pounds plus to 168 when she faces Franchon Crews for the WBC belt.

The 31 year-old weighed 236 plus pounds as early as 2017. Jimenez gradually moved down to light-heavyweight before successfully making 168 in February.

Now, the World Boxing Council has ordered a fight between WBC super-middleweight champion Crews and their top division champion.

Jimenez will seek to make history by becoming a double world champion.

Franchon conquered the title by defeating Maricela Cornejo. She is ready to make the first defense of her crown.

She is a new part of the Golden Boy Promotions Team, with whom she recently signed.

Alejandra has become an example of endeavor, as the dream of reigning in a Lighter division has led her to prepare herself with an iron discipline.

This not only includes work in the gym but also a nutrition regime. This enabled her to reach 168 pounds without risking her health.

Franchon, from Virginia Beach but resident in Baltimore, will fight Jiménez on September 14 in Carson, California.

The show stars super-welter champion Jaime Munguía and Patrick Allotey.







HARDY

In other WBC news, former world champion and ranked # 1 in the featherweight division, Heather Hardy has joined the Clean Boxing Program.

She announced it on her social networks.

“Thank you, World Boxing Council, for taking care of the safety of ALL ATHLETES.

“I am proud to register voluntarily in the VADA Clean Boxing Program by being a former WBC world champion. A fighter ranked in the top 5 positions.”

Heather Hardy is an example for all the champions and classifieds who’ve not yet signed up for the CBP, of just how important it is to comply with this requirement because it’s vital and imperative to take care of the health of those who climb up into the ring.

We also take this opportunity to wish Heather Hardy and Amanda Serrano good luck on their much-anticipated clash of September 13th.