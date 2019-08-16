Luke Campbell aiming high, says Vasyl Lomachenko KO possible at O2

Mick Kane

📸 Mark Robinson

With a little over two weeks until he faces Vasyl Lomachenko in London, Luke Campbell believes this is his year.

Widely regarded as a pound for pound number star, Lomachenko returns to the UK to compete for the first time since the London Olympics in 2012.

Tickets have already sold out as the boxing public rush to see one of boxing’s superstars.

It sometimes seems to be forgotten that Campbell himself won gold at the same 2012 Olympics.

He’s a stylish boxer and also the naturally bigger man, fighting on home turf and looking to shock the world.

Campbell came up just short in his only world title fight to date when he lost a split decision to Jorge Linares.

Linares also shared the ring with Lomachenko, in fact, he had Lomachenko on the canvas. The Ukrainian rose to stop the tough Venezuelan.

This win gave Lomachenko the accolade of winning three weight divisions quicker than any other male fighter.

For his part, Campbell wants to fight the best.

“The best fighting the best, this is going to make one hell of a fight,” Campbell said. “I am in this sport to be the best. I’m in this sport to become a world champion.

“This is what I train and work so hard for. To become a world champion and fulfill my potential.”







BEST

Campbell knows he is taking on one of the best in the world.

“He is ranked number one pound-for-pound on the planet,” Campbell explained. “So for me to fight a guy like that only encourages me more to be the best that I can be. It’s exactly the level that I want to be at.

“I’m well aware of how good he is and what he is capable of doing but I’m also well aware of what I can do and what I’m going to do.”

Despite being confident in his own ability, Campbell is aware this could be the toughest test of his career.

“I think that I can knock out anyone that I hit right. I believe that I am one of the biggest punches in the lightweight division. This is going to be the toughest fight of my life and I’m preparing for it, physically and mentally.

“This is Luke Campbell’s year, it’s my time.”