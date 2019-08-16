Opponents set for Liam Smith and Jono Carroll in Mexico on Aug 24

Ringside

Liam Smith and Jono Carroll will feature on Saturday August 24, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Smith and Carroll will aim to move into position to get World title shots in the winter when they travel to at the Centro de Usos Múltiples in Hermosillo, Mexico.

On a night headlined by pound-for-pound star Juan Francisco Estrade (39-3 6 KOs) defending his WBC and Ring Magazine Super-Flyweight titles against Dewayne Beamon, Smith (27-2-1 15 KOs) is fresh from his dominant five round KO win over Sam Eggington in March at home in Liverpool.

This was the first fight under the Matchroom Boxing banner for Smith. A comeback return to the ring since Smith challenged Mexican Jaime Munguia for his old WBO World Super-Welterweight title in a great fight in Las Vegas last July

‘Beefy’ famously faced modern Mexican great Canelo Alvarez at AT&T Stadium in Dallas in September 2016. He now meets his third Mexican fighter in quick succession this time in Mexico in the shape of Mario Alberto Lozano (33-9 24 KOs) over ten rounds.

The 31 year old Liverpudlian targets a return to the elite level.

Carroll (16-1-1 3 KOs) is back in action following his spirited World title challenge in Philadelphia against IBF Super-Featherweight king Tevin Farmer in March.

‘King Kong’ Carroll faces Eleazar Valenzuela (20-11-4 16 KOs) over ten rounds in Mexico as the Irish star hunts down a second World title shot.







HEARN

“This is a fantastic card and it’s honor to promote in Mexico – a country full of boxing tradition,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“We are expecting more than 10,000 for Gallo Estrada’s homecoming at the atmosphere is going to be very special and I’m pleased to add Liam and Jono to the card.

“Liam would love another crack at Jamie Munguia after their great battle last year and I’m looking for him to win well in Mexico before a big fight before the end of the year.

“Jono is back raring to go after his brilliant fight with Tevin Farmer in Philly and is gunning for another World title shot in 2020.

“The card is full of top talent and action – don’t miss it all live on DAZN and Sky Sports.”

Former Uzbek amateur star Shakhram Giyasov (8-0 6 KOs) faces a step-up in his ninth fight over ten rounds against former World champion Darleys Perez (34-4-2 22 KOs).

Unbeaten Croatian Heavyweight sensation Filip Hrgovic (8-0 6 KOs) aiming for KO number seven in Mexico and defends his WBC International title against an in-form Mexican in the shape of Mario Heredia (16-6-1 13 KOs).

Young Mexican talents Alexis Espino (3-0 2 KOs) and Diego Pacheco (4-0 3 KOs) continue their pro journeys on home turf.