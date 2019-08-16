WBC move to clarify Dillian Whyte position, reveal he is NOT suspended

World Boxing News

📷 Dave Thompson

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has given an update on Dillian Whyte’s position in the heavyweight rankings.

Since his points victory over Oscar Rivas, news came out over an adverse finding in Whyte’s system. This was from a UKAD test just days before he fought, something the WBC were unaware of.

The WBC has since acted on the situation by suspending Whyte’s mandatory position and interim champion status.

Speaking to Pound for Pound Podcast with Jake Wood and Oliver Spencer, Sulaiman said: “I would like to elaborate with as much clarity as possible, however, this is a very complex situation because of the legality.

“Everything is being handled now in the legal aspect so I’m going to just give you a brief summary.

“The WBC officially sanctioned the bout for the WBC interim and mandatory position. The fight took place and a few days later it was reported that there was an adverse finding.

“The WBC had absolutely no knowledge prior to the fight taking place. What we have done, we have contacted the different parties of interest, which is the BBBofC, Dillian Whyte and his representatives and everything has been led to go through UKAD.”

Continuing on why the ‘Body Snatcher’ remains at number one in the August ratings, Sulaiman added: “At this moment I want to clarify that the WBC did not suspend Dillian Whyte.

“The WBC suspended the situation regarding the interim championship and mandatory status of the division.

MANDATORY

Asked on whether Whyte would regain his position as mandatory to Deontay Wilder’s crown if cleared of the adverse findings in his B sample, Sulaiman answered: “Yes, if he is cleared.

“If the ruling comes out in that respect then he will be confirmed as interim champion and mandatory contender.”

All depends on Whyte’s ‘B’ sample, of which information is yet to be released.

Whyte has his legal team on the matter and will hope to resume his career unless any wrongdoing can be uncovered.

Whether or not he is cleared, Whyte’s reputation has been irreparably damaged. Add to that fact Rivas was not informed and the whole situation leaves a bad taste.