Lennox Lewis responds to shock lack of respect shown by Anthony Joshua

In a shocking outburst, Anthony Joshua has aired his views on boxing legend Lennox Lewis during an on-demand special with Sky Sports.

Lewis, the last undisputed heavyweight champion and a Hall of Famer, had previously questioned his preparations after his shock defeat to Andy Ruiz Jnr on social media.

However, ‘AJ’ has decided to respond by verbally attacking one of Britain’s best. Speaking in the special edition about Lewis, he said to Sky Sports: “Lennox is a clown. I don’t respect Lennox.

When Anna Woolhouse spoke about the legacy Lewis left in the sport, the 2012 Olympic gold-medalist interrupted the host and said: “So? So am I.

“Me and Lennox are not the same. My legacy is to sit back and enjoy the younger generation coming up, and not to really be involved. Just to appreciate what it takes to get there.

“Lennox isn’t like that. Me and Lennox are cut from a different cloth.”

It comes at a time of uncertainty for Joshua, who is waiting on Ruiz to confirm their rematch in Saudi Arabia on December 7th.

I think this speaks for itself. Casting me as a “jealous hater” for AJ’s career is nonsense. It all started with rightful criticism for not doing enough to make wilder fight happen. I won’t be pitted against AJ. #TheHearnAgenda pic.twitter.com/glUkKq7YNW — Lennox Lewis (@LennoxLewis) August 15, 2019

Lewis responded to the below the belt remarks on social media and said: “Wow! He’s right! We ARE cut from a different cloth. Undisputed wasn’t something I ‘worried’ about. It was something I went after until it was accomplished!







“Disappointed in AJ’s words but I understand that this ‘jealousy’ narrative was only fabricated AFTER I criticized them for Wilder negotiations. All of a sudden I’m a hater.

Ask who benefits from such a simple-minded narrative? “Not AJ. Not me,” said the Pugilist Specialist due to the ongoing spat.

In the past, Joshua has been urged to take advice from the man who avenged his two professional defeats against Oliver McCall and Hasim Rahman in 1997 and 2001, respectively.

Joshua is currently hoping to avenge his own reverse later this year.

Furthermore, Lewis is widely viewed as the best British heavyweight of all time, with Joshua’s comments pushing the two farther apart than ever.