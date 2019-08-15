Peter Fury reveals how Alexander Povetkin was chosen for son Hughie

Mick Kane

📸 Dave Thompson

After recently signing with Matchroom Promotions, it wasn’t long before a big fight was announced for Hughie Fury.

The 24-year-old Fury makes his Matchroom debut on 31st August against former WBA world champion Alexander Povetkin.

At 24, Fury has already been involved in notable fights. He won the British title against Sam Sexton last year.

His only two losses were against high calibre fighters. A close loss to the-then world champion Joseph Parker followed by Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria.

Since the loss to Pulev, Fury has dispatched Chris Norrad and Samuel Peter this year. Povetkin is a step up in class to these two.

Fury can’t wait to get the Matchroom stage of his career underway.

“I’m over the moon with this news,” said Fury. “I can’t wait. These are the kind of fights I want to be in.

“Matchroom can get me these big names and in just really looking forward to it. Povetkin is a dangerous man. You can’t take anything away from that.

“He’s not been where he’s been for nothing. It’s a very serious fight but I’m confident of getting the win on the night.

“This fight here represents a massive opportunity. As soon as it was suggested, I said ‘yes’.

“Povetkin is a completely different level to my last fight and I believe his style will complement mine.”







FATHER

Peter Fury, father, and trainer of Hughie, added, “It’s a very big fight for Hughie. He gets big exposure and it’s like anything else.”

On how Povetkin was chosen, he stated: “Eddie gave us a list of seven opponents and we said we want the best one – Povetkin.

“He’s gone the rounds umpteen times with top opponents. He’s a gold medallist amateur. A former World Champion. He’s a tough fight for anybody.

“He’s not ranked up there for nothing. I believe Hughie’s ready now. He’s had 25 fights as a professional and this is his time. He’s achieved a lot for his age already but he’s ready for the top.”

A win over Povetkin would propel Fury back into the heavyweight mix and make the world take notice of the Lancastrian boxer.

Mick Kane is a Staff Writer to World Boxing News.