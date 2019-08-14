Tyson Fury: I’ll never get points win over Deontay Wilder, have to KO him!

World Boxing News

📸 Esther Lin

Tyson Fury has claimed he’ll be taking a different approach should he and Deontay Wilder lock horns next year, as expected.

Despite hitting the canvas twice in their Los Angeles encounter in 2018, the ‘Gypsy King’ felt he had won the fight comfortably.

The lineal champion will make his return to the ring on September 14th against Otto Wallin of Sweden at the T-Mobile Arena. The venue is just across from the MGM Grand, where he obliterated Tom Schwartz on his Las Vegas debut in June.

Fury believes he’ll have to repeat his previous performance to ensure his hand gets raised in the rematch.

He told ESPN’s First Take on a media tour this week: “The one thing I won’t do this time, and the one mistake I made last time, is believe that it will be a fair playing field.

“We know it is not going to be. So I must knock him out to win.”

The Brit continued: “I don’t believe I can get a points victory over him. I’ll tell you what I mean.

“I clearly won the last fight. I outboxed him in every round apart from the two rounds he knocked me down in. How do you lose if you win ten and lose two?

“It is clearly not possible to get a points victory.

“So, I have to change my style which I am happy with. I have never been as strong, never been punching as hard. I’ve never been as confident as I am today.

“I’m definitely knocking him out this time. One million percent.

“It is either going be him or me. I’m not going to tip-tap around boxing because we know where that got us last time.

“So, I believe it is going to be me or him.”

As WBN revealed, Luis Ortiz is set to challenge Wilder for his WBC crown on November 9th, meaning a rematch between Wilder and Fury will not be in February.

Fury – who recently turned 31 – has since spoken of his desire for a homecoming bout in December after confirming his blockbuster deal with Top Rank and Bob Arum allows him to have one fight in the UK.







