Warrington’s dad: AJ had a bad night and got leathered, Josh did and won

World Boxing News

📷 Jason Cairnduff

Sean O’Hagan, Josh Warrington’s father and trainer, believes the IBF featherweight champion found a way to win against Kid Galahad.

Despite WBN seeing it 116-112 to Galahad, Warrington clung to his strap via a split decision in Leeds.

O’Hagan sees the result as poignant due to Galahad firmly being a strong member of the ‘Who Needs Him Club’.

Ahead of a recently announced battle with Sofiane Takoucht, O’Hagan is expecting the best Josh Warrington to return.

“Takoucht is a very experienced fighter and the highest-ranked fighter available at number four,” pointed out O’Hagan.

“It is a genuine fight. One where we know we have to raise our game and keep the momentum going until the super fights come.

“Takoucht is very capable and we are taking him serious. He has plenty of grit, is durable, can box, fight or be evasive.

“He has a bit of everything and it makes for a good fight. We had a bad night at the office against Galahad and still won.

“Anthony Joshua had a bad night and got leathered. We always enjoy fighting in Leeds and this time we have an opponent who wants to fight.”

Tickets are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and firstdirectarena.com Prices: £40, £50, £75, £100, £150, £200, £350 – Inner Ring Hospitality.







RELATED ARTICLES

Josh Warrington wants Shakur Stevenson and Leo Santa Cruz, says Mick Conlan needs a belt JOSH WARRINGTON will be back home in Leeds when he defends his IBF world featherweight title against number four ranked Sofiane Takoucht at First Direct Arena on Saturday October 12, live on BT Sport Warrington (29-0, 6KOs) will be making the third defence of his championship faced off with French challenger Takoucht (35-3-1, 13KOs). Speaking […]