Ex-Braekhus coach backs Srour to become world champion

RINGSIDE

Hadi Srour (3-0, 2 KOs) will have a familiar face in his corner when he meets Evgenii Vazem (8-7, 3 KOs) on Saturday in Ludwigshafen, Germany with former Cecilia Brækhus coach Georg Bramowksi joining his training team.

Having signed a promotional contract with Team Sauerland following his victory over Zoltan Szabo in March, Srour spent two weeks training with Bramowski in Berlin, where among others the Toensberg-boxer sparred top German talent Abass Baraou, the current WBC International Super Welterweight Champion.

While in the German capital, Srour impressed Bramowski who agreed to join his corner and is backing the 23-year-old to become a future World Champion.

“Hadi is a very talented boxer. After seeing him train in Berlin, I believe he has the ability to fight the best in the world one day,” said Bramowski.

“His mentality and will to win are among his best attributes. He has a positive aggressive attitude to win every fight, and even every sparring session, no matter who he’s facing. I am sure he is capable of becoming World Champion.

“I look forward to working with him and helping him with his fight in Ludwigshafen. I will tell him to perform like he always does and that with a convincing performance and another win he will get a step closer to his dream.”

Srour meets Vazem on the undercard of Vincent Feigenbutz’s IBO International Super Middleweight title showdown with Cesar Nunez, which also features Norwegian female fighter Katharina Thanderz versus Monica Gentili.

All the action from the Friedrich-Ebert-Halle is available to watch live on Viasport + and Viaplay in Norway, and Sport1 in Germany. Tickets are available online via www.eventim.de or by calling +49 01806-570440.