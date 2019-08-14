Amir Khan ends Kell Brook fight talk: He’s broken and slurring – I’ll hurt him!

World Boxing News

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Amir Khan has finally ended any slim chances of a future fight with Kell Brook, offering his advice to the Sheffield man about taking any further fights.

The former super-lightweight king believes Brook should retire following just two bouts in over two years since back-to-back losses.

Brook suffered broken orbital bones on either side of his face against Gennady Golovkin in 2016 and Errol Spence in 2017.

As WBN reported first earlier this year, Brook has been considering his future for some time now.

Khan has now all but ruled out a long-talked-about meeting with his British rival.

“He should get in line. Kell Brook, I really feel he should retire,” Khan told Curran Bhatia on his Ask The Experts Podcast.

“I don’t want to fight him, give him a beating and hurt him.

“He should retire because he’s had two eye sockets broken, he’s already slurring. He’s been beaten up basically.

“Kell has nothing exciting going for him that’s why he keeps calling my name out and living off the back of that.

Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan): "Kell Brook, I feel he should retire. I don't want to fight him, give him a beating and hurt him. If my name wasn't connected then everyone would have forgotten about Kell Brook a long time ago." FULL INTERVIEW: https://t.co/XqXbq3SN2k@SpecialKBrook pic.twitter.com/lmYcKpmmo2 — Ask The Experts Podcast with Curran Bhatia (@ATE_Podcast) August 14, 2019

“So I just feel that if the fight happens, it happens and he would get hurt.

“Boxing is a tough sport, especially when someone is already broken. I don’t want to be giving any more punishment to him.

“If he does fight me, there’s only one winner.”

ADVICE

Asked why Brook’s name keeps popping up his conversations regarding Khan, the 32 year-old added: “It happens in boxing that boxers use other big names to give themselves a big name or keep them relevant.

If my name wasn’t connected then everyone would have forgotten about Kell Brook a long time ago. I don’t know why people keep mentioning him to me.

“I know myself, we are different levels apart and I can’t see it happening. The only advice I can give him is to retire,” he concluded.

Issuing a denial to WBN’s original report on the possibility he’s fought for the last time, Brook is adamant he’ll carry on.

‘The Special One’ has a lot of weight to shift in order to make it back to fighting condition, which may take at least another six months.







RELATED ARTICLES

Kell Brook addresses retirement, confirms he WILL return for BIG FIGHTS World Boxing News reported yesterday that Kell Brook was thinking long and hard about continuing in the sport. The former welterweight world champion has now responded by stating he will return to the ring if a big fight can be made. Speaking to his fans, Brook said: “I just wanted to address some speculation circulating […]