MTK Global announce Newcastle return on September 28 at Eagles Community Arena

RINGSIDE

MTK Global is delighted to announce a return to the Eagles Community Arena in Newcastle for #MTKFightNight on Saturday 28 September, live on iFL TV.

The event will feature some of the region’s best up and coming stars, including Simon Vallily, Jay Hughes, Chad Ellis, Darren Reay, Adam Gair and Joseph Laws, with more big names to be announced soon.

It is the second #MTKFightNight to take place in Newcastle this year, following the huge success of the event in May, where a packed crowd witnessed Tyrone McCullagh defend his WBO European super-bantamweight title against Alvaro Rodriguez.

Vallily (15-2-1, 6 KOs) has been in fantastic form since moving up to heavyweight, picking up back to back knockout wins over Jone Volau and Dorian Darch.

The unbeaten quartet of Hughes (8-0), Ellis (7-0), Reay (5-0-1, 1 KO) and Gair (2-0) also return, looking to build on the wins they picked up at the Eagles Community Arena earlier this year.

Fan favourite Laws (6-0, 3 KOs) is on the card too, with the ‘Benwell Bomber’ once again expected to bring plenty of passionate supporters.

Promoter Lee Eaton said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Newcastle with another #MTKFightNight. It was a fantastic show when we were here back in May, and we can’t wait to be back.

“Boxing in the North East has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and we have some brilliant local boxers on the show who we are expecting big things from.

“The fans in the North East are extremely passionate and loyal, and we’ve got no doubt that they’ll make it another incredible event to remember in September.”