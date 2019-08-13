Gvozdyk v Beterbiev unification on / Chavez Jr. KO1 / Berchelt v Valdez

Ringside

📸:Amanda Westcott

World Boxing Council light heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Gvozdyk, steps up to a unification battle, against Russian Artur Beterbiev, presented by Top Rank, on October 18 in Philadelphia, United States.

Gvozdyk has a 17-0 record with 14 knockouts. Beterbiev is 14-0 and 14 knockouts.

On March 20, Gvozdyk made the first defense of his crown by defeating the Frenchman Doudou Ngumbu, also in Philadelphia.

This is a highly anticipated fight between two of the best boxers at 175 pounds. Gvozdyk has victories over Adonis Stevenson, Isaac Chilemba, Doudou Ngumbu, Mehdi Amar, Yunieski Gonzalez, Tommy Karpency and Nadjib Mohammedi.

Both were Olympic boxers and both are very big hitters. Gvozdyk, 32, won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games for Ukraine, while Beterbiev fought in two Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012, but was eliminated in dubious decisions.

CHAVEZ JR

A perfectly timed searing left hook to the liver landed by Julio César Chávez Jr. on Colombian Evert Bravo ended the fight at one minute and twenty seconds of round one.

Former WBC middleweight world champion, Chavez Carrasco, was strong and in tip-top condition after five months of training. With the rapidity of done and dusted, surprising the six thousand fans at the Antonio R. Márquez Stadium in San Juan de los Lagos, Jalisco in this Zanfer promotion.

“Boxing is like that. I wanted to give people more spectacle. But that hook was well connected.

“I’m very happy. I prepared myself like never before. I want to return in September to face Alfredo ‘Perro’ Angulo and then go for the light heavyweight or super middleweight belt,” said Chavez Jr., who is 33 years old.

With this victory, Julio improves his record to 51 victories, 33 of them by knockout, three losses and one draw.







BERCHELT v VALDEZ

Following the announcement made by the Sonoran fighter Oscar Valdez about climbing up to the 130 pounds division after reigning at 126, the possibility of fighting WBC super featherweight , Miguel Berchelt, is already being considered, and the President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, has commented it would be an amazing fight between Mexican warriors.

In an interview with the journalist Osiris Méndez, Mauricio commented: “It would be a great fight, starring two Mexicans who are at the top of their profession. I feel that it would be formidable for boxing to see them competing in the ring. Valdez is welcome with open arms. He has always been very close to the WBC since he was an amateur and we wish him the best.”

The two-time Mexican Olympian (26-0, 20 KOs) has already notched six defenses of his feather crown. The most recent was in June when he defeated Jason Sanchez via points, and now he will jump to the super feather division, ambitious to conquer two weight categories.

“Alacrán” Berchelt (36-1, 32 knockouts), has accumulated five successful defenses of his Green and Gold belt since he won it in May 2017, by dethroning Francisco Vargas.

Berchelt is talented. motivated and a very strong champion. Without any doubt, it would be a great fight!”