Eddie Hearn can’t resist Frank Warren jabs at Billy Joe Saunders unveiling

Eddie Hearn smiled like the cat that got the cream on Tuesday as Billy Joe Saunders was confirmed as the latest addition to the Matchroom roster.

Fighting alongside the biggest names at 160 and 168 pounds, Saunders will compete on DAZN in the coming months.

Canelo and Gennady Golovkin are obvious fights on the table. Two massive reasons why the 29 year-old join Hearn this week.

Saunders left Frank Warren after a long and fruitful partnership. But Hearn couldn’t resist jabbing Warren over what lies in store for Saunders.

In a clear dig at his British rival, Hearn said: “Welcome to the big league Billy Joe! This is a huge signing for us and the perfect place for Billy to be.

“Fighters need to be motivated with regular dates and solid deliverable plans. Now Billy finally has that you will see him shine on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Hearn later added that Saunders ‘was in the right place’ when posting on social media.

Continuing, the Matchroom boss stated his excitement at capturing the signature of Saunders.

“Everyone in boxing knows how good Billy is and now he is going to get the chance to prove it against the elite.

“He holds a World title at 168 but can also make 160 comfortably and when you look at the fighters we work with across our platforms, this was an obvious link-up.”

Hearn and Warren have a tempestuous past and Saunders moving to his arch-nemesis would certainly have been a little painful for the Hall of Fame promoter.

SKY SPORTS

The whole switch does make sense but now means Saunders will appear on Sky Sports, rather than BT Sport.

Adam Smith, Head of Sky Sports Boxing, revealed his thoughts.

“I’m absolutely delighted that Billy Joe Saunders has been announced as Eddie Hearn’s latest signing for Matchroom Boxing.

“Billy Joe is a huge talent, with mouthwatering fights available at Middleweight and Super-Middleweight, including Canelo, GGG, Demetrius Andrade, Danny Jacobs and that big domestic clash with Callum Smith.

“We’re very excited to have him on Sky Sports. We look forward to seeing Billy Joe involved in some massive fights in the near future.”