Dave Coldwell: Anthony Fowler wants Scott Fitzgerald revenge

RINGSIDE

📷 Mark Robinson

Anthony Fowler returned to winning ways earlier this month as the Liverpool star registered a deserved points win over former world title challenger, Brian Rose.

Fighting for the first time since surrendering his flawless ledger to bitter rival, Scott Fitzgerald, back in March, Fowler was under pressure to get his career back on track but after a long, gruelling camp with Dave Coldwell.

The 2016 Olympian moved to 11-1 and his trainer was highly satisfied with his charge’s performance.

“He got the win and that was the most important thing,” stated Coldwell from Los Angeles as other members of his gym pick up vital experience in the Californian heat.

“There was a huge amount of pressure on Fowler going into his last fight against Brian Rose and he handled it brilliantly.

“The loss to Fitzgerald was a narrow defeat but Anthony doesn’t like to lose and I think with the big build-up that fight had, losing hurt that little bit more even though it always hurts.

“He’s come back the gym and he’s made the little changes that I wanted him to make. There’s still some more work to do but I’m confident that he’s on the right track.”

On Fowler’s immediate future, Coldwell added, “There’s plenty of options out there for him at both 154lbs and middleweight so we’ll have to see what’s next.

“I’m sure a title fight can be arranged for him as it’s probably the right time to get him in the mix for domestic belts, but the fight he wants most is a rematch with Fitzgerald.

“The first fight was brilliant and it had everything you want from a fight between two young prospects and I’m confident it’d appeal more this time around.

“There’s a number of fights out there for Anthony but it’s about deciding what is the right move. We’ll sit down and sort that out before moving forward.”