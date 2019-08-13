13
Aug
2019

Billy Joe Saunders set for super-fights with eight-figure Matchroom deal

World Boxing News 13/08/2019
Billy Joe Saunders

📸 MTK

As WBN reported first, Billy Joe Saunders left Frank Warren due to a lucrative offer in the region of $30 million-plus dollars.

The Hatfield man wanted to pursue the likes of Canelo and Gennady Golovkin. That’s where Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing came in.

Undefeated Saunders signed a multi-fight promotional deal Hearn, with his next fight to be announced next week.

Saunders (28-0, 13 KOs) became a two-weight World Champion with a shutout points win over Shefat Isufi in Stevenage earlier this year. He outclassed his Serbian opponent over 12 rounds to land the WBO 168lbs title.

The southpaw’s first World title came against Irish fight legend Andy Lee at Manchester Arena in December 2015. He floored the former champion twice in the third round. Eventually winning a majority decision to claim the WBO Middleweight crown.

Successful defences followed against Artur Akavov, Willie Monroe Jr. And, most notably, a career-best performance against David Lemieux on away soil in Canada where. The star dismantled former IBF ruler Lemieux over 12 masterful rounds.

Head-hunted by Hearn as a great addition to the DAZN super-middleweight ranks, Saunders is immediately in line to face the two men he craves.

Canelo and Golovkin are realistic targets over the next twelve months as Saunders bids to secure his legacy.

The 29 year-old can also share the ring with Callum Smith in a blockbuster British battle, potentially at Liverpool FC’s Anfield stadium in 2020.


